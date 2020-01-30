Canon Secures New Partnerships, Restates Commitment

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), a world leader in imaging solutions, has announced two new partnerships that underline their commitment to the Arab Republic of Egypt. The first, with Delta, establishes a new local presence in the North African nation. While the second, with Tenaui, extends the successful relationship the companies formed in Nigeria. The win-win-win collaboration gives Canon a greater presence in an important market, deepens Canon support for the new partners, and provides the proud Canon community in Egypt with greater access and assistance. With a strong foothold in Egypt, Delta and Tenaui are the ideal partner for Canon to continue to provide easy access to its wide range of innovative products and printing solutions.

Tenaui is a market leader in imaging solutions through a group of companies covering Middle Eastern and African markets. They offer over 26 years of experience in the Egyptian market alone, giving Tenaui a professional established status in the North African market epitomized by a strong reputation for reliability for the Egyptian consumer as well as with partners and resellers. Their goal is to convert the business of photography in Egypt to digital printing through this new partnership with Canon.

Founder, President and CEO of Tenaui Egypt Limited, Yasser Elfarra, said: “We have ambitious plans to extend our range of products and services offering a wider range of printing solutions to our broad B2B and B2C customer base.

“For that, we welcome the extension of our partnership agreement with CCNA to expand our product offering in the B2C business model that fulfill and complement the needs of our targeted market sectors. While also building on our strong B2B product relationship.”

Delta Trading Company is a commercial and agent service company established in 2001 in Egypt with a total number of employees of 70.

Delta Trading Company, Mohamed Younes, is confident about the success of the new long-term partnership. According to him; “We are delighted to have expanded our range of products to include Canon’s broad portfolio that offers to our customers innovative and unique printing solutions. We attach great importance to the reliability and modern safety features of the products we distribute and are therefore very proud to be able to expand our range with those from Canon.”