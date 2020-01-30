Boko Haram Kills Two Persons at Military Checkpoint

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Boko Haram terrorists have slaughtered two persons who slept overnight at a military checkpoint in Maiduguri, Borno State. The insurgents were also said to have carted away some of their wares, including frozen fish.

According to a security source who preferred anonymity, the truck which was bringing frozen fish from Kano got to the military checkpoint at Auno, an outskirts of Maiduguri, few minutes to the closure of the security gates but could not continue its journey into the town as he had a mechanical fault.

The driver was advised by the military personnel at the checkpoint to leave the truck, a DAF, with Yobe State registration number PKM 665 X and proceed into the town to sleep with the two other persons with him.

They were said to have rejected the advice and chose instead to sleep in the broken-down vehicle.

The source said the insurgents came at night and slaughtered the three of them, while two dead instantly, one was still gasping for breath when the men of the Rapid Response Squad arrived at the area yesterday morning.

The corpses of the deceased were deposited at the hospital and the wounded was left to be treated at the emergency unit of the Borno State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.

The source said: “The RRS got the information at about 7a.m. on Wednesday of Boko Haram attack. Information revealed that some armed men suspected to be insurgents intercepted a DAF truck with registration number Yobe PKM 665 X driven by one Yusuf Mohammed and a motor boy Abdullah Mohammed.

“They slept at the gate of the military checkpoint at Auno, which is normally locked up by 5p.m. The insurgents came at night, slaughtered the three people in the vehicle, while one Yusuf Abdulrahaman was still gasping for air this morning when the team from the RRS got to the scene of the incident.”

The source added that: “Abdulrahaman was rushed to the Borno State Specialist Hospital for treatment, while the DAF truck which was still containing some iced fish was towed to Auno for safe keeping as the corpse were removed and deposited at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).”

Attempts to get the Commandant of the Borno State Rapid Respond Squad, CSP Abioye Babalola, to comment on the matter was unsuccessful as at the time of filling this report as his mobile phone line could not reached.