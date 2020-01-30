Again, Jonathan Visits Buhari in State House

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

For the second time in three months, former President Goodluck Jonathan Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House.

Jonathan, who arrived at the Presidential Villa at 1.45 pm and was ushered into the president’s office, met with Buhari behind closed doors for only 16 minutes.

At the end of the meeting, the president accompanied his predecessor from his office down to the fore court of the Presidential Villa at 2.01 pm, where he boarded his car and left.

There was no information about the reason for Jonathan’s visit as journalists were not even allowed to accost the former president to ask questions.

Jonathan had made similar visits to Buhari on October 10, 2019 and met with Buhari for only five minutes after which he left hurriedly.