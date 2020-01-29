UBA Rewards Customers in New ‘Bumper Account’ Promo

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc yesterday launched the ‘UBA Bumper Account’, a hybrid account targeted at transforming the lives of its customers.

This, it said is in line with the bank’s mission of creating superior value for its stakeholders.

The account, crafted to improve the lives of UBA customers, would offer account holders an opportunity to win cash prizes of up to N2 million.

Speaking during the launch and monthly draw which was held in Lagos, yesterday, the Group Head, Retail Banking, Jude Anele said, the new ‘UBA Bumper Account’ was created with the customers in mind.

Anele said, “We have in recent times deepened our focus on the most important aspect of our business – the customers we serve. Hence, our huge investment in technology to make banking easier and seamless, even as we introduce new offerings such as this Bumper Account, that will deliver improved value to stakeholders.”

He explained that new and existing customers of the bank needed to ensure they have a minimum deposit of N5,000 in their UBA Bumper Account to qualify for draws.

“A total of 100 customers emerged winners at the live draws which took place here today, and as you have seen, some of our customers here present were part of the lucky ones who won N100,000 each.

“From here on, lucky customers will win from N10,000 to N2 million each in the monthly, quarterly and targeted draws,” Anele stated.

He added that a shopping allowance of N100,000 monthly for a year was also up for grabs.

“No fewer than 50 account holders will get a whooping N2 million each across all participating regions. This account is open to both existing and new customers of the bank who save a minimum of N5,000,” Anele noted.

Amos Wisdom, one of the winners present, could not hide his joy when he was announced as one of the winners.

Another winner, Ohagbelum Peace, who could not believe it when her name was announced said if she wasn’t present herself, she would not have believed in the campaign.

The Bumper to Bumper Crooner, Wande Coal was also on ground at the draws to serenade guests, releasing his famous songs to the delight of all present.

The Deputy Director and Co-ordinator, National Lottery Regulatory Commission also observed the draw.

The Head Consumer Banking, Chiedu Ibeku, said: “We had two major objectives for this account which is to say a big thank you to our customers for being there and most importantly, encourage a savings culture, intended not only to reward loyalty but also to transform their lives for good.

“UBA will not relent, because we are aware that if our customers succeed, we ultimately succeed too and this will spur us on to make the desired impact in their lives.”