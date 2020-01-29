OVH Energy Appoints Dagazau COO

Peter Uzoho

OVH Energy, the company behind the Oando retail brand in West Africa, has announced the appointment of Alhaji Mumuni Dagazau, as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.

The company in a statement on Monday, said Dagazau, who is a business strategist with over 30 years’ experience in the private sector, would be responsible for supply and trading; customer service; sales and marketing; ASPM; engineering and terminal business of the company.

Prior to his appointment, Dagazau was the Chief Operating Officer at A.A. Rano Nigeria Limited.

According to the statement, Dagazau is vastly experienced in establishing operational organisational optimisation across diverse industries with core competence in the oil and gas sector.

The COO has over the years, in various capacities, “become recognised for his talent in strategy development, process optimisation, corporate vision actualisation with maximum revenue generation.”

“Dagazu stands out as a professional with the unique ability to convert strategic plans into reality. In his previous roles, he has guided companies to establish themselves as viable businesses,” it stated.

He is an associate member of the Association of Business Executives, United Kingdom and Alumnus of Valley Forge Military Academy in the Unites States.

“We are pleased to have Dagazau join OVH Energy Marketing. His strong background in operational organizational optimization coupled with his technical expertise make him an ideal person to take on this position.

“His appointment is also an indication of our commitment to build a business that continually provides our customers with products and services of the highest standards,” the Chief Executive Officer, OVH Energy, Mr. Huub Stokman, said.

Commenting on his appointment, Dagazau said: “I am excited to lead operations for OVH Energy Marketing. There are significant contributions that this Company has made to the downstream business and indeed the Nigerian economy, and I am confident that together with the capable team here, we will continue to do significant work seamlessly and with utmost integrity.”