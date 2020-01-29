NSIA Group Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The NSIA Group has said it intends to play a major role in the development of the African economy.

The insurer also said it would continue to provide lasting responses to the socio-economic challenges facing the continent.

The President of the Group, Jean Kacou Diagou, stated this while speaking at the 25th anniversary celebration of the company’s operation held in Abidjan, recently.

He said the Group’s insurance division, intends to respond to the major challenges of transforming the African society.

“On the personal market, the rise of the middle class will require supporting the needs of populations in terms of protection and provident insurance while providing innovative solutions.

“The digitalisation of our offers represents a tremendous growth driver,” Diagou, said.

He said NSIA’s continuous growth has been driven by strategic acquisitions, first in Côte d’Ivoire and then in the sub-region.

He said the group. acquired Assurances Généraux de France (AGF), International Bank of West Africa (BIAO) and more recently in African countries like Togo, Cameroun, etc), with the exception of Nigeria.

“I am happy and proud of what has become of the NSIA Group today. I thank our customers and investors who have accompanied and trusted us to this day.

“NSIA is also the fruit of the implication of each of the collaborators whom I would also like to salute,” Diagou said.

He added that the strategy revolves around innovation and internal growth.

“The NSIA banking offer is now well established in Côte d’Ivoire. The next step for NSIA Bank will be to strengthen its positions in the five countries of presence and to expand,” he added.