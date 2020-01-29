Group Advocates for Data Protection

Ugo Aliogo

The need for data protection has been recognised for over a decade, with Data Protection Day celebrated internationally on January 28. The day is the ideal time to find out which data protection laws are in force in Nigeria, and how companies and institutions are implementing them.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by VFS Global, data protection laws ensure that your data is used only for the purpose you shared it.

The statement stated that the law stipulates how data must be stored, used and when necessary purged.

The statement further stated that data protection laws regulate the sharing of personal information, ensuring that personal details are only shared if there is a lawful reason, such as explicit consent or a public interest, like in the case of preventing a crime.

It remarked that one of the most well-known data protection laws is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that was adopted by the European Parliament in 2016, adding that the regulation outlines the restrictions on data handling and sharing by Government and corporations.

According to the statement, “GDPR regulations protect the privacy and personal information rights of individuals, data breaches can attract heavy fines. A case in point is when one of the Big Four technology companies was fined EUR57 million for breaching online privacy rules at the beginning of 2019.

“GDPR raises the standards of personal data privacy across not just Europe, but also the world, by changing the rules of companies that collect, store or process user information. Every company that operates in Europe, trades with Europe, or has European users is required to comply with GDPR standards other countries are also introducing and updating up their data protection laws, many in line with GDPR.

“Approximately 100 new data protection laws have been put into practice across the globe in the last 12 months with many countries implementing data protection laws for the first time. This is not only to align with the GDPR, it is also because consumers are holding companies accountable for the information they hold, and how they use it, abuse it or lose it. Consumers are putting pressure on businesses to secure their personal information. Countries are realising that if they want to protect these industries, they have to create a sound framework for data protection.

“Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) was published in January 2019. The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is responsible for implementing the regulations, which ensure data and transactions are safeguarded. Any company dealing with personal data in Nigeria or with citizens of Nigeria is required to follow these regulations. The regulations also ensure Nigeria is internationally competitive and that companies doing business in the country are assured data is secure.

“NDPR gives customers protections so they know there are systems in place to ensure their data stays private and confidential. When customers give companies their information, they are giving them their trust that they will in turn protect data. Having a data protection system and following data protection laws shows that you take this trust and the responsibility for the data you have seriously. Businesses that embrace data protection laws and implement them have a competitive edge over those who don’t.

“As part of our endeavour to support the initiative by the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) to enrol Nigerian adults and children into the National Identity Database (NIDB), we had recently launched National Identification Number enrolment centres across multiple locations worldwide to offer diaspora enrolment services for Nigerians with their National Identification Number (NIN) issuance.

“Although we are in the visa and consular services arena, we’re primarily in the business of trust. VFS Global complies with the requirements of the GDPR compliant and our customers expect us to protect their data, have good systems in place, and be able to identify any breaches quickly so we can prevent data losses and theft.

“It is easier for international businesses to operate when countries have data protection laws in place. So, when we use contractors and other service providers in these countries we know they will protect our customers’ personal information.

“It is imperative that all companies big and small ensure the data they hold is protected. We may only hear about the breaches at big business, but hackers are increasingly targeting smaller businesses, because they know these organisations are less likely to have the correct protection mechanisms in place. Countries and companies that don’t yet have data protection systems in place are encouraged to set these up. Business thrives because of how it uses data but will only sustain if it protects data.”