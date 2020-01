By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Some sections of the popular Balogun market was razed by fire this morning.

As of the time of filing this report, the fire had gutted four plazas and razed goods worth millions of naira.

Worst hit by the inferno are the handbag and shoe sellers in the market.

Emergency responders have already been deployed to the scene to contain the inferno from spreading.

.Details later…