CSO Cautions AGF over silence on invasion of Pinnacle by ICPC                                      

A pro-democracy group, Decency in Governance, has slammed the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, accusing him of gross negligence.

The group was reacting to last week’s invasion of the Pinnacle Communications Ltd office by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Pinnacle Communications recently alerted the public that the operatives of the commission had in a commando style raided its office in Abuja.

ICPC which initially denied the reports eventually owned up saying it was acting as directed by the Federal Inland Revenue Services.

Pinnacle has since rejected the explanation, stressing that the invasion was a witch hunt. ICPC and Pinnacle Communications are locked in in a legal tussle.

The Decency in Governance group, in a statement, said the invasion was indeed condemnable, noting that it was intimidation befitting a third world country. The statement reads: “it is rather disheartening that in a country ruled by laws, the ICPC can use its operatives to invade a company over a matter that is already in court.

‘The action is not just wrong but a clear dereliction of duty. The Minister of Justice must checkmate the excesses of ICPC.

We urged the AGF to sanction or query those who carried out this dastardly and shameful act. The silence from the office of the AGF is ominous as the number one law officer of the country. Nigerians are watching with keen interest’.