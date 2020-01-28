Yahaya Bello Takes Oath of Office, Appoints Commissioner-nominees

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, took oath of office for the second term, he called on all and sundry, friends and perceived foes to put aside all differences of politics, ideology or affiliation and joined hands with his administration in order to provide the state good governance in his second term in office.

Bello, who made the call yesterday in Lokoja shortly after taking the oath of office administered by the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, as the fourth governor of the state, assured the people that his second term would bring a revitalised energy in delivering refocused governance, calling on the people to support the government in achieving its ‘laudable programmes’ for state development.

According to Bello, “My primary allegiance as the state governor will remain to Kogi State and its citizens, not to the party or tribe. Everyone is my citizen, and I owe every one the protections and fidelities inherent in the office.

Meanwhile, Bello has announced the names of commissioner-nominees, saying their names would be forwarded to the state House Assembly for screen and subsequent confirmation.

The commissioner-nominees are Mohammed Sani, Asiwaju Ashiru, Abubakar Ohere,

David Akpeh, Joseph Baron, David Oniye, Idris Musa, Wemi Jones, Kingsley Olorunfemi Fanwo, Ozigi Barrister, Abdulnumini Danga, Saka Haruna, Adewale Victor Omofaye, Hajiya Fatimah Aliyu and Gabriel Yunisa Olofu.

No fewer than 10 governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) ruling states graced the inauguration of Bello for second term in office, which took place at the Glass House in Government House in Lokoja yesterday.