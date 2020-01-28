Kaduna Approves Four Industrial Areas for Gas Plants

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) has provided four industrial sites for the sale of gas in order to ensure safety of lives and properties in the state.

The General Manger of the agency, Lawal Jibrin, disclosed this in an interview on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said Governor Nasir el-Rufai had approved the four locations for gas plant operators and retailers to carry out their businesses.

More than 100 gas retail outlets were recently closed down by the state government following a gas explosion in the Sabon Tasha area of the metropolis in January 4, 2020.

Six people, including the Chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC),

Prof. Simon Mallam, were killed in the explosion.

Jibrin said the four industrial areas approved by the state government for allocation for gas plant and retail are located at Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, Ungwar Muazu, Kakuri Industrial Area and the KRPC Junction, Kaduna.

He said KEPA will continue to sensitise gas operators and consumers to prevent any form of disaster.

“We will take necessary regulatory measures to ensure that only licensed operators dispense the commodity to consumers to ensure safe handling,” Jibrin said.

He added that dealing with gas is a high risk activity that should not be allowed to operate in residential areas.