Housewife Stabs Husband to Death in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A 19-year-old housewife, Mrs. Rabi Shamsudeen, has been apprehended by Katsina State Police Command for allegedly stabbing her husband, Shamsudeen, to death at their matrimonial house in Danjanku village of Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the wife, who was said to be a businesswoman, stabbed her husband in the stomach, after the duo, had a disagreement at their home yesterday over an unknown issue.

This was coming barely 24 hours after Justice Yusufu Halilu of High Court sitting in Abuja sentenced a woman, Maryam Sanda, to death by hanging. She had stabbed her husband, Bilyaminu, to death.

A family member, who craved anonymity, told THISDAY in a telephone interview yesterday that: “We were in the market when somebody called that my brother Shamsudeen has been stabbed to death by his wife. We have never heard of any issue between them.”

Confirming the ungodly act to newsmen yesterday, the Public Relations Officer, Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said the suspected has been arrested and investigation was ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the scenario.

He said: “Today (Monday) being the 27 of January, 2020 at about 04:00hrs, we received a report that one Rabi Shamsudeen, female, 19 years from Danjanku village of Malumfashi Local Government Area stabbed with a knife one Shamsudeen Salisu, 25 years of the same address.

“What happened was that the neighbours heard the deceased shouting for assistance and immediately they reached the house, they discovered that the gate was already locked.

“They decided to enter the house through the fence and met the deceased scrolling to come out of his room with a knife wound on his stomach. According to eyewitness account, the wife was seen with a sharp knife with blood all over it.

“The victim was rushed to Malumfashi General Hospital but he died on the road. Doctors have also confirmed that the victim is dead. The suspect has been arrested and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case.”