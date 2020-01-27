Tambawal Emerges Chairman PDP Governors Forum

By Chuks

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tamnawal, has emerged as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum.

He was elected by his colleagues at a meeting Sunday night.

His counterpart in Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, unveiled the new chairman at the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Also speaking at the party’s NEC meeting, the Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jubrin, said that the party will never change its name.

Details later…