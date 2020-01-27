Informants Make War against Bandits Difficult in Niger, Says Gov

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has disclosed that the war against bandits in the state has been made difficult because of the existence of moles in the state who give information to the bandits.

“We have people among us who give Information to bandits about the plans by government to dislodge the bandits from their hideouts

“Even in this hall (Government House conference hall) I mean even among us here, we have people giving information to the bandits,” Bello said while addressing newsmen on the security situation in the state following weeks of invasion of some communities by the bandits.

The governor said the moles use the social media to pass information to the bandits, adding that the plan by government and the security agencies to employ the services of men of the vigilante to assist the police and soldiers and plan to deploy aircraft to dislodge the bandits was posted on the social media even before the plan was executed.

He added that the informants have only succeeded in “exposing the communities to more danger”.

The action of the moles, the governor insisted, has made the fight difficult because the bandits must have gone underground.

“These bandits are so sophisticated and have informants everywhere. They move from place to place depending on the information they get,” he said.

At the press briefing attended by all the security chiefs in the state, Bello said some of the moles were using the crisis for political gains, adding that: “Now we will restrategise to ensure we make life worth living for our people.”

Bello named Shiroro, Paikoro, Munya, Rafi, Mariga and “of recent Mashegu”, as areas where insurgents have been holding sway in the state.

“The time has come for us all to come together and support our security forces in the fight against insurgency, if we want to tackle this issue successfully, all hands must be on the deck,” he said.

Bello said apart from the five local governments, other parts of the state are relatively peaceful.

He promised that the internally displaced persons (IDPs) will be supported to ensure they live normal lives and return yo their communities as soon as possible.

The governor said his administration will support the community policing policy of the Inspector General of Police (IG) because “we believe it is one of the best ways to curb crime and criminality.

The governor appreciated the federal government for intervening in the problem assuring it that his administration would give the needed support to the security personnel deployed to ensure they succeed.