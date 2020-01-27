FG Seeks Support on National Policy on Methanol

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has tasked states in the South-eastern part of the country to key into the implementation of the National Policy on Methanol Fuel Production Technology, aimed at providing an alternative source of fuel for the country.

The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, made the call during the South-east stakeholders’ sensitisation on the Implementation of the National Policy on Methanol Fuel Production Technology in Umuahia, Abia State.

Ogah, noted that the initiative would not only develop local capacities, generate employment and conserve foreign exchange, but would help in achieving significantly, Nigeria’s commitment to reduction in global warming.

He disclosed that the initiative would reduce incidences of gas flaring, especially in the Niger Delta region and also enhance activities in the transportation, agriculture, energy, solid minerals, and manufacturing sectors, as well as create green economic development for the nation.

Describing the policy as the future for technological development for Nigeria, he stressed that the programme would also boost the country’s chemical industry as it would use the abundant natural resources of gas, coal, and biomass to create alternative source of fuel for Nigerians.

The minister stated that the sensitisation programme was to afford Nigerians a better understanding of the enormous benefits of methanol.

He pledged the support of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in the coordination of the integration and domestication of methanol fuel infrastructure facilities as enshrined in the Methanol Policy Document.

He, therefore, urged entrepreneurs and investors in the private sector to invest in methanol so that the country would no longer depend on importing almost everything.

In his address, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, pledged the state’s commitment to the implementation of the National Policy on Methanol Fuel Production Technology in Abia and other South-Eastern states in order to optimise its environmental and socio-economic benefits.

Ikpeazu, charged the stakeholders to brace up to the new challenge of economic diversification, and assured the federal government of its readiness to continue to partner with it for the good of the people of Abia.