STB McCann’s Chairman, Steve Omojafor Celebrates at 74

A few days ago, Sir Steve Bamidele Omojafor, a marketing communication guru, turned 74.

The well-planned birthday celebrations, which held at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence, was graced by a number of leading lights in the advertising sector as well as titans of the corporate world in Nigeria. After an early morning Thanksgiving Mass with family members at the Catholic Church of the Assumption in Falomo, Ikoyi, a quiet evening reception followed at his Osborne Estate Phase ll Residence, also in Ikoyi.

It was top-class entertainment on a wide-expanse, water-front garden, with gospel singer and ace saxophonist Segun Oluwayomi leading the pack.

While the event lasted, Omojafor was full of appreciation to God and some individuals who had contributed in different ways to his success story.

Among friends and families in attendance were his wife Mojisola, siblings Mrs Fidelia Odeh and Mr Augustine Omojafor; partner, Senator Akin Odunsi and wife Adebimpe; long-standing friends – Mr Abiodun Shobanjo, Rear-Admirals Toye Sode and Okanlawon

Oni (retd) and their wives; Profs Adewale Oke, Frank Okoisor, Dapo and Toyin Ashiru; Mr Jimi Agbaje, Chief Victor Osibodu, Olori Titilola Akiolu, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Mrs Tessy Ikimi, Chief Sena Anthony and members of the Metropolitan Club of Victoria Island.

The septuagenarian, who is the chairman of STB McCann, has been around for many years and many who have drunk from his fountain of knowledge are today ‘irokos’ in the nation’s thriving marketing communication industry. The advertising guru, who holds a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, is a fellow of the Association of Advertising Practitioners of Nigeria (AAPN). He was at various times a sub-editor, Daily Times; group head, Client Service, Lintas Limited and co-founder of Rosabel Advertising.

The business magnate is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Augustine University in Epe; the chairman, Board of Trustees of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria and a Papal Knight Commander of the Catholic Archdiocesan of Lagos.