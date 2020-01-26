My vision for 2020 – Aikhuanyi Moses Osatufoh, Fast Life Record Label Boss

Determined to make a different in the Nigerian music industry, Fast Life Record Label CEO, Aikhuanyi Moses Osatufoh, has revealed his plans to take his company higher.

According to the 28 year old Public Administration graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, ” This year 2020, Fast Life Record label has big dreams to deliver good quality songs that would be a hit in not just Nigeria or Africa, but worldwide.”

He continued, ” We know the stuffs we are made of and we are not going to drop our standards. We also plan to get more artistes and music producers on board to make our dreams come true.”

Fast Life Record Label proudly boosts of recording artiste, ODG and creative music producers; Chymmz and Webeat. The young, vibrant signee, ODG also recently released new music videos, Bad girl and Alcohol, which are massively gaining airplays on different media platforms.

Regardless of his passion for the entertainment industry and music business, Aikhuanyi Moses Osatufoh who hails from Esan South East Local Government; Edo State is also a deep lover of his country, Nigeria.