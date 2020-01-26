Leah Sharibu Gives Birth in Captivity

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

A Christian girl, Leah Sharibu held in captivity by Boko Haram, terrorists was delivered of a baby boy, security sources said.

Reports from the security sources last night revealed that Leah was said to have given birth on Saturday morning.

However, a conflicting report claimed that Leah delivered a baby a few weeks ago following her forceful marriage to a top Boko Haram commander.

The report claimed that Leah, who refused to renounce her Christian faith, was forced to accept Islam before being married to a top commander of the terror group.

Leah was among dozens of girls seized from a school in Yobe State by Boko Haram fighters two years ago. Leah made global headlines over her refusal to renounce her faith.

Leah was believed to have been forced to marry a top commander of Boko Haram.

Leah and 109 other girls aged between 11-19 years were abducted by the terrorists from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

On February 19, 2018, 110 schoolgirls aged 11–19 years old were kidnapped by terrorist group, Boko Haram from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC).

Federal government had announced that 106 girls were returned after negotiations with the insurgents through third parties.

There were also claims that huge ransom payment was made before their release. Protests marches by human rights groups were held in different cities calling on government to set her free.

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) recently explained it’s gradual approach to the issues of rescue of hostages in the North-east, saying it was cautious to ensure the safety of hostages.