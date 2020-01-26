Coronavirus: Nothing Should Be Taken for Granted!

The federal government has since last week issued an alert about Coronavirus, a new viral infection currently threatening the health of the global social unit.

Coronavirus causes diseases in mammals and birds, including diarrhea in cows and pigs, and upper respiratory disease in chickens. In humans, however, it causes rare but potentially lethal respiratory infections, although these are said to be mild, often. Yet, there are no vaccines or antiviral drugs that have been approved for prevention or treatment of it.

As a result, one of the ways to protect oneself has been identified as reducing the risk of infection by washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands and avoiding close contact with sick people.

To protect others especially, if one has cold-like symptoms, one of the first options is staying at home while sick, avoiding close contact with others, covering the mouth and nose with a tissue when one coughs or sneezes, and then, throwing the tissue in the trash while washing one’s hands as well as cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces

It’s important to note that there are no specific treatments for illnesses caused by human coronaviruses. But often, a lot of people with the illness are seen to recover without going through any treatment. Yet, certain things can be done to relieve your symptoms

This includes taking pain and fever medications; using a room humidifier or taking a hot shower to help ease a sore throat and cough. And for those that are mildly sick, they should drink plenty of liquids and stay at home to rest. Yet, for those concerned about their symptoms, it’s okay to see their healthcare provider.

Importantly, it’s instructive not to take anything for granted. With swirling lassa fever and cholera outbreaks in some parts of the country, it’s pertinent that everyone pays worthy attention to Coronavirus.