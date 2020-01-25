Tulsi Chanrai Foundation Eye Hospital Celebrates One Year

By Tosin Clegg

Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF) is glad to announce the successful completion of one year operations of its flagship specialty eye hospital at Kukwaba, Abuja. Opening its services on 15th Jan 2019, this was formally inaugurated by His Excellency, the President of Nigeria on 11th July 2019. The hospital has served more than 34,000 persons during its one year of existence.

Operated in technical collaboration with globally renowned Aravind Eye Care System (AECS), and with professionals trained for more than 8 months at AECS facilities in India, the hospital has a capacity of 54 beds. The centre offers services for cataract surgery both SICS and using phacoemulsification technique, pterygium, glaucoma management including surgeries, and pediatric ophthalmology and management of other conditions like diabetic retinopathy etc. and will soon add equipment to cater to other complex eye issues as well.

About 60% to 70% of the services are provided free of any charge to marginalized communities, while for the rest the tariff is at a highly subsidized rate. Since commencement of operations in Jan 2019, the hospital is glad to report that it has performed more than 700 highly subsidized eye surgeries, treated more than 20,000 outpatients at the hospital and conducted 96 rural eye camps at which it has screened more than 14,000 persons.

TCF Eye Hospital was established with the generous support of the Kewalram Chanrai Foundation, Worldwide Healthcare (WWCVL), Enpee Group, Fareast Mercantile Ltd – Nigeria, the HB Chanrai Group of Companies and other donors. The Hospital also aims to be the premier ophthalmic training institution in Nigeria for both clinical and non-clinical personnel which help eye-care in Nigeria evolve as a self-sustaining and thriving model, steered by Nigerian talent.