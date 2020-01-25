Natty: I Make Music from the Soul

My Story

Natty is a songwriter, singer and musician with his musical eclecticism of today reflecting the differing tastes of his parents. His music is of refined quality and the sound a delight to his listeners. He talks to Tosin Clegg about his music, his African lineage and more

What kind of music do you do?

I don’t like to put a label on the music. I just like to say music, let me say root music, because I like to start from the root and look to the future. My music is fused with so many things like reggae and all different part of African music, from highlife to dance hall.

So how long have you been making music?

I have been making music since I knew I could make music. I have been making music since I was in school; I was making music for local raps. I remember there was this English-Nigerian rapper, my friend from school. He knew I could sing so he got hold of a music making machine and gave it to me and it all started from there.

How many albums have you made so far?

I have a few albums. My first album was released under Atlantic Records in 2009 and I have four albums in total that have been released worldwide. My first album was in the UK Top 20 and No1 in Japan and in other charts as well.

How does international audience react to your music?

I love it, they love it. I think people see that I make music from the soul and from the spirit and sometimes if they haven’t really heard it before they take it pretty quickly. For example, when I was touring America, I printed out CDs for all the 18 shows I had all over America and I sold all the CDs in the first four shows. Everywhere I went, people just liked the music.

Goals?

For me, my award is the people, when people feel the music, like they have gone on a journey with me or there is a level of consciousness I have raised or I changed their lives, for me that is my reward.