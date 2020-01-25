Moët & Chandon Film Gala Returns for a Second Year 

Celebrating its 90th Year in Cinema, the champagne of cinema will host stars to a night of arts, glamour and exquisite dining. And they would be returning with the second edition of the Moët & Chandon Film Gala aimed at celebrating the ever-blooming film industry in Nigeria.

“As we enter the turn of the decade, the theme of this year’s event is Iconic” and pays homage to the top moments from the decade; game changers and their devotion to the craft. The crème de la crème of the film industry will converge for a night that is truly an appreciation and celebration of the industry,” said the organisers.

The pairing of the world’s most loved champagne with the most celebrated and glamorous industry has proven to be a perfect pairing, and in this second edition on 2nd February 2020, there will be countless Moët Moments to adorn the occasion. Over 2,000 glasses of Moët & Chandon will be paired with six-courses of exquisite dining specially curated by the reputable Chef Daniel Olurin.

“Moët & Chandon has long since enjoyed a special relationship with the big screen and we are so thrilled that we are able to further this relationship with the second year of this first-of-its-kind film event in Nigeria,” said Elizabeth Oputa, Manager of Champagnes and Wines Portfolio, Moët Hennessy, Nigeria. “Being the exclusive champagne of celebration for illustrious film award ceremonies all over the world such as the Academy Awards and Golden Globes places us in good stead to execute the Moët & Chandon Film Gala and celebrate the Nigerian film industry in grand style.”

This Year, Silverbird Distribution joins the platform as content collaborators. The CEO of Silverbird Distribution, Jared Murray-Bruce has expressed his delight at the collaboration that has the foremost champagne brand in the world working hand in hand with Nigeria’s foremost content distribution company in and from West Africa to honour the hard work and dedication of all industry stakeholders to the craft of filmmaking, as well as their commitment to raising the bar of Nigerian entertainment to global standards.