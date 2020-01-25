Lassa Fever: Katsina to Protect Citizens

The Katsina State Government yesterday said it would continue to take proactive and preventive measures to protect the residents of the state against Lassa fever virus ravaging parts of the country. The State Commissioner for Health, Nuhu Yakubu Danja, who gave the assurance while addressing journalists, said there was no confirmed case of Lassa fever in the state but government had purchased all the needed medical equipment and drugs to tackle any outbreak. He added that state government was taking precautionary measures in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that the disease which is ravaging some states does not spread to Katsina.

The commissioner added that the state government has embarked on intensive awareness campaign against Lassa fever in rural communities and urged residents to report suspected cases of the disease to the Local Government Area Disease Surveillance Notification for prompt intervention. He said: “There is no case of Lassa fever in Katsina State. But we are enlightening the people on the symptoms of the disease and measures to take in identifying suspected cases and its overall prevention. Our surveillance team is also monitoring all the clinics in the state to ensure that nobody is affected with the virus. The disease surveillance team are also assisting us in the areas of sensitisation, community surveillance, contact tracing and case management, among others. We are yet to receive federal government’s support”.