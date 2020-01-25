‘I want to take Zamani to the next level’, NBA music boss, Olatunde Abdul Lateef shares

In the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry, Olaiya Olatunde Abdul_Lateef, the CEO of Never Broke Again Records (NBA) is highly determined to make an impact through his signed artists.

25 year old Olatunde, stated that part of his plans for 2020 is to massively project and invest in one of the artists signed under his label, Zamani.

“I have a big dream for my artiste named Zamani. He is currently working on some new tracks and that would be our major focus for the New Year. Zamani is creative, he is talented and also has all it takes to compete with the likes of Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy. With Zamani, I believe we would take Nigerian music to the next level this 2020. Watch out for (NBA) records”, said the Akure – Ondo State born tycoon.

The Business Administration graduate of Ekiti State University added that aside music business, other part of his hobbies are listening to good music and singing.