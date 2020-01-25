CEIBS Strengthens CSR Gesture 

The China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) has reaffirmed its commitment to societal wellness through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) interventions.

This is as the alumni of CEIBS, Nigeria chapter, donated relief materials to three humanitarian organisations in Lagos State.

The beneficiaries of the gesture included:Tower of Refuge Motherless/Orphanage Home, Surulere; Nigerian Red Cross Society Motherless and Abandoned Babies Home, Yaba and Old People’s Home, Yaba.

President of the alumni group, Mr. Sunday Agboola, noted that the act was important to brighten up the lives of the least remembered in the society and give them a sense of belonging.

He said: “A number of people often forget those who should have been prioritised during celebration and any other time. No child chooses to be an orphan but the society makes them so. Orphans are products of social upheavals. They need to be cared for. This is what informed our visit and donation.

“We also take time to visit the elderly people to remind the rest of us that we will be in their condition one day. What should we do if we truly believe that we will be in their state one day? We should care for them, visit and play with them.”

He stressed further that modalities are being put in place to sustain the gesture which is at the forefront of the group’s charity projects.