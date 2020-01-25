Australian Open: Gauff, 15, Shocks Defending Champion Osaka in Third Round

American teenager Coco Gauff produced a performance for the ages to knock out defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka yesterday.

The 15-year-old has already made headlines around the world but none of her achievements so far could compare to this as she took apart one of the best players in the world on Rod Laver Arena.

Gauff showed just how far she has come since Osaka produced a complete performance to beat her for the loss of three games at the US Open as she completed a stunning 6-3 6-4 success in 67 minutes.

Gauff was stunned by her achievement, saying: “Two years ago I lost first round in juniors, and now I’m here. This is crazy.

“I was just telling myself one point at a time and keep fighting because you never know what happens on this court.

“I’m on Rod Laver Arena, I can’t believe this.”

She was rock solid and took advantage of an error-strewn display from Osaka who became the third former Australian Open winner to bow out after Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, who won the title in 2017 and 2018, lost their respective matches at Melbourne Park earlier in the day.

The teenager was trading well with Osaka from the back of the court and, as the first set progressed, it was the defending champion who started to snatch at her shots, missing a succession of backhands.

The American is the youngest player to beat a top-five ranked opponent since Jennifer Capriati toppled Gabriela Sabatini at the 1991 US Open.

Laver was quick to respond on Twitter, saying: “Hello CocoGauff – congratulations on your incredible victory tonight. I would love to meet you too.”