A Deserving Thumbs Up for Globacom 

Chika Amanze-Nwachuku takes a look at the ongoing Glo Recharge and Win promo, also known as My Own Don Beta, positing that the telecom giant deserves some accolades for empowering its numerous subscribers

For national telecommunications operator, Globacom, January 20, 2020 will remain a memorable date, not just because of the trophies the telecom giant and its founder, Mike Adenuga Jnr received at a gala evening to mark THISDAY Newspapers’ silver jubilee, but because of the outpouring of commendations on its customer reward promo tagged Recharge and Win Big (My Own Don Beta’).

The top telecom brand won the ‘Brand of the Decade Award’ (People’s Choice), while its founder, Adenuga, bagged the Entrepreneur of the Decade Award (Editors’ choice) at the event, which took place at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Recharge and Win Big, an empowerment promo, offers Glo subscribers the opportunity to win trade-establishment tools such as tricycles, popularly known as Keke napep; industrial sewing machines; grinding mills, and generators etc to help them set up their own businesses and ultimately affect the lives of those around them.

Last Monday, Globacom, stormed the ever-busy Mile 12 market in Ketu, a Lagos suburb to present prizes to a new set of winners who emerged from a draw, held in Victoria Island, Lagos, the previous week, under the supervision of NLRC Assistant Director, Lagos zone, Mrs. Joy Okuna.

The lucky subscribers included 10 winners of tricycles (Keke napep), 20 winners of industrial sewing machines, 20 winners of grinding machines and 40 winners of power generating sets.

The elated winners, who had arrived the Mile 12 Market, Ketu, Lagos in the company of friends and family members ahead of the Glo and nation lottery officials, anxiously waited to take delivery of the life-changing prizes.

The prize-presentation was witnessed by the Deputy Director/Coordinator, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) Lagos state, Mrs. Nkiru Onuzulu; Iyaloja of Owode Market, Alhaja Falilat Adekoya; Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mile 12, Onaolapo Lawal; Chairman, Keke Riders Association, Mile 12, Kabiru Hassan, and a representative of Chairman of Mile 12 Market, Kunle Gbolu.

The NLRC Coordinator, Mrs. Onuzulu, who said she was there to validate the presentation, commended Globacom for the kind gesture. “Having been present at the launch of the promo in October, I can confirm that Globacom has kept to the terms of the promo. We have attended every draw and presentation and are satisfied with the transparency,” she said.

Beaming with happiness, the winners, their friends and families took turn to eulogise Globacom for bettering the lives of many Nigerians through the promo.

One of the winners of keke, Miss Folayemi Yahaya declared: “I am the youngest millionaire now. People should be calling me the newest millionaire in town now. This keke is worth close to a million naira.”

Miss Yahaya could not control her excitement, as she posed for pictures inside the tricycle (keke) with a friend who had accompanied her to the event, to the admiration of all. She was however quick to rebuff the entreaties of the Chairman of Keke Riders Association, to allow the association manage the tricycle for her and return N20,000 to her weekly, as she retorted: “I know how to make more money managing the keke myself.”

Another winner, Adzun Godwin, a yam seller at the Mile 12 market, who won a sewing machine, said the gesture has brought an end to his long search for white collar job. Godwin, said: “I am a graduate of Mass Communication from the Benue State University and I am an applicant looking for job. I thank Glo for this empowerment gift”.

For 76 years old Rev. Omolara Esther Orairu, who won an industrial sewing machine, it will be of immense help to her children, who are into fashion designing. “I am so happy. I was not convinced when I was first called because I was saying what was I owing Glo that they are calling me? But later, I was asked to go to the nearest Glo office to verify. I will give the sewing machine to my grandchildren. Two of them are learning fashion designing. God will continue to bless Globacom”.

Similarly, Mrs. Olusola Ogunsakin, who also won a sewing machine said: “I am a trader at Agege area of Lagos. I am 53 years old. This sewing machine is a sign that God has not forgotten me. To be picked out of millions of subscribers is a great favour. When I was informed that I had won, I danced in my room. I will pray every day for Glo. The company will continually go up and will never come down. I am very, very happy. I will give the industrial sewing machine I won to my daughter who is a tailor”.

Another winner of Keke napep, Mrs. Hannah Onoiza Musa said: “I am an applicant. I have BSC in Zoology from the University of Maiduguri where I graduated from in 2010. I am 31 years old. I moved to Lagos from Lokoja last year when I got married.

I feel very lucky and I give thanks to God for making this possible. I will use the Keke for business”.

Gaga Jerome Tersoo, gen set winner:

A gen set winner, Tersoo said: “I am 27 years old and I have a National Diploma in Business Administration from the Benue State Polytechnic. I feel so excited. I feel cool. I will use the generator to support my business as I run a provision shop”.

Inspector Godiya Ahmadu, generator winner:

A police personnel, who also won a gen set commented: “I am a police officer. When I was called, I did not believe it because I did not play any raffle draw so I was afraid. I went to Glo office at Allen Avenue and it was confirmed that I won a generator. I said how come? God will bless Glo well, well because if I am to buy this generator now by myself, where would I get the money? It’s only God who will reward Globacom”.

Mr. Rasheed Odebiyi, Generator winner:

A 49 year old carpenter, Rasheed Odebiyi declared: “I am a 49 years old carpenter. I was very happy because they said they have been calling my number for four days. I was verified at the Glo office at Alapere. I am happy for benefitting from Glo. God will continue to reward Glo. For me, Glo is the only network in Nigeria”.

Mr. Aluko Isiaka, Generator winner:

Another beneficiary, a 40 year old driver, Aluko Isiaka, who also won a gen set said: “I am a driver and I am 40 years old. I lost my number when I entered one chance bus because they took my phone. After I went to recover my line, I got a call informing me that I had won a generator. I was surprised. I am very happy. I will give the generator to my wife to support her business”.

Mr. Kazeem Oluwasegun Ogunderu, generator winner:

“I am from Iperu Remo and I live in Isolo. I thank Glo for this generator. I will use the generator to do charging business. God will continue to bless Glo”.

Mr. Ekemini Edet Moses, Keke napep winner:

Another keke nape winner, Edet said: “I drive Keke Marwa at Argungi. Now God has provided my own for me. My Own Don Beta o with Glo! I am 27 years old. I say a very big thank you to Glo. I pray God will continue to empower Glo to do more”.

Mrs. Alaba Wosilatu Oladipupo, generator winner:

Oladipupo, a 52 year trader said the generator will help her grow her business. She declared: “I am 52 years old. I am a trader and I live at Phillip in Mile 12. I am so happy. I thank Glo. I am very happy. Glo will continue to excel. I will use the generator for business.”

Miss Omoyele Florence, generator winner:

Also, another gen set winner, Florence, said the money she would have used to buy a gen set, would be used for other purposes. “I am 32 years old. I am very excited because I was planning to buy a generator before I was called that I had won a generator in the Glo promo. I was not expecting this. I will start using the generator today as we do not usually have electricity supply in our area.

Mr. Femi Salami Jimoh, Sewing Machine Winner:

A muslim cleric, Jimoh said: “I am 42 years old. I am an Electrician. This is the first time I will be winning anything. I will give the sewing machine to my brother who is currently learning how to sew. I thank Glo, the company will continue to progress. I am a muslim cleric and I will always pray for Glo”.

Mr. David Udemezue, Keke Napep winner:

A 300 level student of Babcock University, David Udemezue said he would use the keke napep for business to support his programme. “I am a 300 Level Bio Chemistry student of Babcock University. I initially felt it was a scam so I did not pick when they were calling me. Wow, this is so real! I thank Glo. I will use the Keke for business in my area at Ago Palace way, Lagos, and make some money to support myself in school”, he said.

Also, Mr. Ochanu Sunday, Freeborn Orokota and Miss Folayemi Yahaya, who also won keke napep, commended Glo for the gesture and pledged to put them to good use.

Others that were presented with the life enhancing prizes included three other winners of grinding machines, Mr. Olaoye David, Miss Okelola Monisola and Pastor Bertram Onwuegbule.

Others were three other generating set winners: Mr. Ojo Bamidele Christopher, Mr. Ajayi Rasheed Owolabi and Olusola Moore Odutoye. Also presented with prizes were a 55 -year old civil servant, Alhaja Adeyanju Ajoke Bushirat and Miss Odiikelechi Purity Josephine, who won sewing machines during the draw.

Applauding the telecom giant for the empowerment promo, Iya Oloja, Owode Market, Alhaja Falilat Adekoya declared: “Glo Recharge and Win Big is a very good programme that is helping people to fight poverty. It is a massive war on wants. God will continue to support Glo. This kind of programme should be continued. I want to plead with Glo to make it an annual programme because it is helping a lot of people”.

Similarly, NLRC’s Deputy Director/Coordinator, Mrs. Onuzulu said that the promo has the ability to create more entrepreneurs in Nigeria.