Tottenham Ready to Pay £25m to Re-sign Bale from Madrid

TRANSFER NEWS…

Tottenham are reportedly keen to re-sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid but are only willing to cough up £25m for the Welsh winger.

Bale, who moved to the La Liga side from Spurs in 2013 for £85million, has a contract until 2022 and Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has ruled out any potential loan deal for ‘one of the best players on Earth’.

However, Bale is still being linked with a move away from Spain and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is keen to land the 30-year-old, according to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito.

The report details that despite Mourinho’s willingness to do a deal, the club will not entertain spending over £25m to bring Bale back to north London.

Numerous bookies have already slashed their odds on Bale returning to Tottenham, but any potential move won’t be a loan agreement, insists Bale’s agent Barnett.

‘He is one of the best players on Earth, why would one of the best players on Earth go somewhere on loan? That is ridiculous,’ Barnett told Sky Sports News.

‘At the moment he will be playing football this evening for Real Madrid and he has another two-and-a-half years of his contract and he is fine.

‘Loans are ridiculous and not many clubs can actually afford him anyway. He is happy, he will play at Real Madrid and hopefully he will win another couple of things with them.’

When asked about the link to Spurs, Barnett humorously replied: ‘I’m an Arsenal supporter.’

Bale has been reintegrated into the first-team squad this season after his acrimonious fallout with Zinedine Zidane last summer.

The Welshman came close to a move to China, but he stayed and has played a bit-part at the Bernabeu this season, making 12 La Liga appearances and scoring twice.

He most recently played against Unionistas in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday, and scored the team’s first goal in the 3-1 third-round victory.