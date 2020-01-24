PFN Condemns Murder of CAN Chairman

Mary Nnah

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has condemned vehemently the murder of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Michika Local Government Area chapter, Adamawa State, Pastor Lawal Andimi, by Boko Haram terrorist group.

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident, the group in a letter signed by its National President, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, which was made available to THISDAY, said: “We strongly condemn the barbaric killing of this innocent man, on account of his faith by this evil gang of terrorists whose record of crimes against humanity continues to worsen by the day. We are shocked that the activities of Boko Haram have of late been on the upward swing in spite of the claims by the federal government that the group has been technically defeated.”

While commiserating with the family of Pastor Andimi and all members of the CAN in Adamawa State, PFN prayed for comfort, healing and strength for the family at this ‘difficult time’.

“We are worried that the gains that have been reported appeared to have been rolled back, with increasingly disturbing reports of worsening level of insecurity being constantly received from the North-east region about the activities of Boko Haram.

“While we salute the officers and men of the Nigerian Army, many of whom have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the course of the counter-insurgency operation for their gallantry and sense of duty, we call on the federal government to provide for them all the equipment they need to be able to win this war,” the group stated.

PFN also called on the federal government to take the issue of security of the citizens more seriously, adding: “The government should not be carried away with the assumption that the battle has been won but come up with a strategy, which might include the redeployment of security chiefs, to bring in fresh ideas and revitalise the operation as well as find ways to tackle the acts of banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes being perpetrated across different parts of the country.”

The faith-based organisation also called on the international community to come to the aid of Nigeria in order to defeat the terrorists, especially with the pledged involvement and support of the activities of the evil group by terrorists from other parts of the world.

“We enjoin all Christians to continue to pray for the bereaved family and hold up Nigeria in prayers so that this orgy of violence and bloodletting can come to an end and the will of God for the country come to pass,” PFN added in the letter.