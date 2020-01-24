Ndidi Happy to Be Back to Full Swing after Layoff

Femi Solaja with agency report

After over a month lay off due to injury, Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is delighted to return to action with his English Premiership side Leicester City.

The AFCON bronze medal winner with Super Eagles last summer featured for the Foxes in their 4-1 Premier League win against West Ham United at King Power Stadium.

Ndidi has been sidelined since early January after suffering a knee injury in training ahead of their League Cup semi-final first leg tie against Aston Villa.

But, with 56 minutes under his belt against the Hammers, the midfielder is delighted to be back on the field again and is looking forward to concluding the season with Brendan Rodgers’ men.

“Feels good to be back, slowly and steady we keep moving back to our Leicester ways. Love it Foxes,” he tweeted yesterday to celebrate his return to action and the return is intended to help push the Foxes back to second position behind runaway leaders, Liverpool but they have resurgence Manchester City to contend with.

The 23-year-old missed his club’s last three matches in all competitions which produced no wins for the former English champions.

Rodgers’ men are third in the English top-flight log with 48 points from 24 outings.

They host Chelsea in their next English top-flight tie but, before then, have an FA Cup fourth-round clash with Brentford.

In a related development, his manager Rodgers has praised Ndidi following his return from injury on Wednesday evening.

The midfielder suffered a knee problem in training on January 8 and after successful surgery, the 23-year-old was expected to be sidelined until February.

Ndidi, however, returned to training ahead of time and featured for about an hour to help the King Power Stadium outfit return to winning ways against the Hammers after back-to-back defeats in his absence, which has drawn applause from his boss.

“It’s remarkable, really. We were thinking he could only play 25-30 minutes,” Rodgers said after the match.

“Obviously he was fine to come on and play a full hour. He is genetically blessed and he recovered very, very well. And he was excellent,” remarked Rodgers.