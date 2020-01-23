World Rankings: Oborodudu Steps up to Number 3

Nigeria’s top female wrestler Blessing Oborududu (68kg) has moved up to a career-high No. 3 in the latest world rankings released by the United World Wrestling yesterday.

The Commonwealth champion’s impressive outing at the recently concluded Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series tournament in Rome, Italy, where she won a bronze medal played a role in stepping up to the third position.

Similarly, champion Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), reclaimed her second position in the global ranking, after winning gold at the tournament in Rome. The World Championships bronze medalist was rated No. 3 prior to the tournament.

Adekuoroye has already secured ticket to the summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.