Sokoto APC Accepts Tambuwal’s Victory at S’ Court in Good Faith, Says Wamakko

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has said that it has taken the Supreme Court verdict affirming Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as the duly elected governor of the state in the 2019 general election in good faith, though it is strange and shocking.

Speaking while addressing a crowd that came to welcome him to Sokoto Wednesday, Senator Aliyu Wamakko urged members of the party and the entire people of the state to continue to remain peaceful, united and fervently prayerful.

While appreciating the Almighty Allah, Wamakko expressed delight with the massive support and love the people of the state have been showing him and the APC.

According to him, ”As Muslims, we believe in God and we have accepted what happened to us in good faith.”

He further admonished the people of the state to come out and massively vote for the candidates of the party during next Saturday’s bye elections.

On his part, the APC governorship candidate for the 2019 general election in the state, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, said the apex court erred in law by affirming Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the lawfully elected governor of the state, stressing that 70 per cent of the people in the state voted for him during the election.

Ahmad further explained that since the apex court is the final arbiter, there is nothing they could do than to accept the verdict.

Also speaking, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, said he was happy that the members of the party in the state were not dispirited in spite of what happened at the Supreme Court.

Dingyadi further noted that the people of the state were still in high spirits, energetic and confident.

“As Muslims, what happened has been ordained by God and we have accepted it in good faith,” the minister said.

The state APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, maintained that more than 70 per cent of the people of the state were fully for the party.

Achida also categorically disclosed that the members of the party would not join the peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led Sokoto State Government as canvassed by Governor Tambuwal and his lieutenants.

The Supreme Court had on Monday, January 20, 2020 dismissed the appeal filed before it by Ahmed Aliyu and APC.