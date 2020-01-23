Jumia Unfolds 2020 Strategic Plan, Elevates Anammah

Emma Okonji and Peter Uzoho

Jumia has reeled out its business plan for 2020, in which it promised to focus more on customers and vendors in order to drive business sustainability and profitability.

Jumia said its plans for 2020 were designed in such a way that they would further strengthen the Nigerian e-commerce business.

This is just as the e-Commerce company, in line with the repositioning of its business, announced new management appointments, which saw the elevation of the former CEO of Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah, to the position of Chairwoman, Jumia Nigeria.

This new role for Anammah comes with expanded portfolio, where she is to oversee Jumia operations across its African markets, while Massimiliano Spalazzi becomes the new CEO for Jumia Nigeria.

However, Jumia co-Founder and co-CEO, Mr. Jeremy Hodara, while briefing newsmen on the 2020 agenda for the Nigerian market, in Lagos yesterday, said: “There are huge opportunities for e-commerce business in Nigeria. We see faster expansion of e-commerce in Nigeria than other parts of the world.

“E-commerce is solving everyday life challenges for people such as the inconvenience of going out for shopping. Jumia is in business and we will do everything to make the business sustainable and profitable for Jumia and its customers.”

“In all of these, I see competition driving the e-commerce business in Nigeria and we welcome competition, which will spur us into improving the market the more, Hodara said.

The CEO, Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi, while speaking on 2020 plans, said: “We will focus on our over 10,000 vendor partners in Nigeria to strengthen their relationship with consumers and offer them value added survives that will make them further grow their business. We will be offering them different packages that will enable them understand their business better and to gain more visibility on the platform.

“We pride ourselves as the custodian of happiness for our customers and we will in 2020, empower our vendors to make more customers happy on our e-commerce platform.”

Spalazzi said another area of focus for vision 2020, would be to give consumers access purchase online, through the JumiaPay, thereby increasing the purchasing power of customers and saving their precious time while shopping.

“We will keep offering the widest choice of products and digital services to our customers and serve all our customers across the country in a most unique and interesting way that will delight our customers,” Spalazzi said.

According to him, Jumia would continue to empower entrepreneurs and onboard and grow customers’ businesses on the Jumia platform. In the area of logistics, Spalazzi said Jumia would continue to work with and grow best logistics companies in the county in 2020, in addition to offering training that would boost growth opportunities.

Giving details on how Jumia intends to promote cashless economy with JumiaPay in 2020, Hodara said: “We will focus more on Jumia pay in 2020 to drive cashless transactions on our e-commence platform. We have discovered that most payment apps are not very successful in signing on billions of users, but it is our focus for 2020 to ensure we highlight the benefits of JumiaPay and encourage more people to transact with JumiaPay. There are some payment apps that are used in different regions of the world that are doing very well, signing on billions of users on a daily basis, and that is what we want to replicate in Nigeria with JumiaPay.”