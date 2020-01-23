IG Insists on Community Policing as Best Security Solution

North-central govs to revive G-7 against insecurity

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has explained that community policing remains the best strategy in finding lasting solution to the security challenges across the country.

This is coming as the governors of the North-central states have resolved to revive the G-7 formed in 2007 to tackle insecurity in the region

Mohammed stated this yesterday in Lafia, Nasarawa State capita, at the North Central Security Summit he organised for North Central region with the theme “Strategic partnership for effective community policing in the North Central zone/FCT.”

He said , so far, the implementation of the outcome of the various summits have resulted in unprecedented success and a significant decline in the rate of crime.

“The federal government is convinced that for internal security to be strengthened, the participation of the people at the community level is very important.

“Almost in all the cases, experience of anarchy , lawlessness , agitations , terrorism , banditry , kidnapping, among others occur at the community levels.

“Therefore, mobilising for the participation of the citizens in securing their communities especially at the local level is key strategy that the government is determined to employ in its efforts to provide total security for the citizens.

“It is in this context the federal government has approved the adoption of community policing approach as the strategy for policing Nigeria and guarantee internal security,” he said

Speaking in a welcome address , the Governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule said the coming on board of President Muhammadu Buhari has no doubt significantly degraded the activities of Boko Haram and sundry insurgents’ onslaught.

He said the resurgent of attacks on soft targets and security formations by the dreaded Boko Haram in the North eastern part of the country as well as kidnapping and the activities of bandits in some part of the North-west, including farmers and herdsmen crisis in the North Central region entails the necessity to re-stratagise towards combating these security challenges

The governor said the states in the North Central will revive the G-7 against insecurity.

The states under the G-7 include: Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, and Kwara, as well as the FCT.

The governor expressed the optimism that the summit will provide the North Central states ample opportunity to share experiences , appraise and recommend appropriate measures on the security situation in the states of the region.

The summit was being attended by all the governors of the North Central region and the FCT minister.