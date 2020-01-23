FG Woos Development Partners on Lake Chad Basin

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo, has called for more collaborative efforts from development partners on Recovery and Livelihood programme project within the Lake Chad basin.

This, he said would help improve food value chain within the region and help lift Nigerians out of poverty.

Nanono, stated this when he received a delegation led by the Vice Chairman of the Kare Hi-Tech Group ,Alhaji Abba Gana, recently in Abuja.

He said such projects would provide part of the answers of what the ministry could do to make impact in the Lake Chad Basin region, especially in the cultivation of the food value chain.

Nanono, also added that the North East region bordering the Lake Chad Basin was a strategic and important agricultural producing area which formed the hub of trading activities that spans to Chad, Sudan, Cameroun, Central African Republic, Libya and also connecting other African Countries.

According to him, “other development partners could buy into the project in order to make it a model for job and wealth creation,” he said.

On his part, the Minister of State in the Ministry, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, commended the group for the North-East region that have been in dare need of development following the deviating effect of insurgency.

“Coming from that part of region of the country, am very conversant with the problems on ground and believed that part of solution was to provide the people with source of livelihood,” he explained.

Meanwhile, in their presentation of a project proposal to the minister on recovery and livelihood initiative, the delegation seeks government’s partnership at addressing some of the challenges facing the North –East particularly the Lake Chad Basin and Borno State.

Some of the major activities proposed in the programme to include: the irrigation for the cultivation of Rice, Sorghum and Vegetables, Ruminant animal breeding, fish farming, cotton, groundnut and soybeans. Others include: value addition and processing as well as training and Extension services.

