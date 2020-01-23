Cybercloud Platform Repositions, Attains VMware Verified Status

Cybercloud Platform, an indigenous VMware cloud service provider, was recently recognised with VMware Cloud Verified status.

VMware Cloud Provider Programme Manager, sub-Saharan Africa, Dave Funnell, who announced the new feat, explained that, “it means when you see the VMware Cloud Verified logo, you know you can easily access the full set of capabilities of VMware’s Cloud Infrastructure. Get the ultimate in cloud choice through flexible and interoperable infrastructure, from the data center to the cloud. Support all your apps – from existing to cloud-native to SaaS – across private, public and hybrid clouds using services displaying the VMware Cloud Verified logo.”

The Head, Cybercloud Business, Miss. Laurel Onumonu, who spoke at the just concluded Zenith Tech Fair, in Lagos, said featuring the VMware Cloud Verified logo in any marketing campaigns and content signals to customers and prospects that foundational cloud technologies and services are based on VMware Cloud Infrastructure.

VMware is the global leader in cloud infrastructure and digital workspace technology.

According to Onumonu, “We have domesticated VMware services locally and organizations can be rest assured of their data security, integrity and availability. We are aware of the Data Sovereignty Policy of the Federal Government hence we built a VMware Verified Cloud Platform situated in a Tier 3 Certified Data Centre. We are proud to say that CyberCLOUD offers true first Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) services in Nigeria.

“Recently, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) expressed readiness to comply with full implementation of this provision in the Nigerian setting. This means that sensitive financial and commercial data will no longer be hosted abroad.