World School Games 2020: Greensprings Student Wins Mascot Design Contest

The New Year began with a victory for Greensprings School, as its student, Comfort Samuel, has been declared the winner of the World School Games 2020 mascot design competition.

The competition started in November 2019 and students from schools all over the world submitted their designs. After several reviews and public voting, Samuel’s design named ‘The Eagle’ was chosen as the overall best and the official mascot for the 2020 edition of World School Games, which will hold in Dubai.

When asked why she chose an eagle for her design, she said, “my inspiration comes from the issue of gender inequality in the world. Personally, I have been stereotyped many times because of my gender. My idea is to pick an eagle, which portrays perseverance and never giving up.”

The Head, Physical Education Department, Greensprings School, Lekki Campus, Mr. Jesimiel Samuel thanked people all over the world that voted for Comfort. He said, “when Comfort came up with the idea of ‘The Eagle’ mascot and designed it, we were impressed by her creativity and had no doubt that the design would make it to the top 10.

“The design ended up making it to the top two, alongside another design by a South Korean student; then it was all down to voting on social media to pick a winner. Comfort’s design was favoured over the South Korean who equally had a good mascot design. We are thankful to everyone that voted and helped us to win this competition, especially the entire Greensprings community, both at home and abroad for their impressive support.”

World School Games 2020 will be held in two batches. The first batch, called U11, is meant for students under 11 years old, and it will run from January 30 to February 2. The second batch known as U13, is meant for students under 13 years old, and it will run from February 27 to February 29. During the period, students from countries all over the world that are participating in the games will be competing in sports such as football, basketball, swimming, golf, tennis, netball and more.