PETAN Partners SAIPEC on Conference Next Month

The Sub-Saharan African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC) will return to Lagos, for its fourth edition expected to hold between 25th and 27th February, 2020.

It stands as one of the largest event in Sub-Saharan Africa’s oil and gas hub.

It is held in partnership with the country’s petroleum sector and hosted by the Petroleum Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

The event formerly known as West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC), was renamed SAIPEC at the end 2019 edition.

The programme was designed specifically to be a solution conference and a platform for the very best representatives from across the Sub Saharan Africa energy industry to come together and discuss, deliberate and share their insight and knowledge towards creating beneficial strategies for the betterment of all areas of the industry.

SAIPEC was projected to attract more than 200 exhibiting companies and 6,000 visiting professionals from across West Africa, Europe, Americas and Asia and has a 90 per cent sold out of its exhibition stands – with its programme poised to set the standards on content, delegates and industry support for all conferences in the Sub-Saharan African petroleum sector.

A mix of technical and strategic sessions would specifically address: the future of the global oil and gas industries and implication of the trend; how Nigeria and African oil and gas industries can compete effectively in today’s challenging industries; funding local content; service company – operator collaboration models – drawing on experience from other oil provinces.

“A leading steering committee and speakers to build on the discussions of 2019 and to provide real value and insight for all delegates led by Bank Anthony-Okoroafor, Chairman, PETAN; Ranti Omole, Publicity Secretary, PETAN; Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, Managing Director, FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited and Nigerian Independent Oil Companies; Dr. Kofi Sarpong, ChiefExecutive Officer, Ghana National Petroleum Company; Bayo Ojulari, Managing Director, The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Simbi Kesiye Wabote, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

“Also, Tony Attah, Managing Director, Nigeria LNG; Emeka Ene, CEO, Oildata Energy Group; Omar Mitha, CEO, Empresa Nacional (ENH); Dr Ibrahim’s Diaby, CEO, Societe Nationale (Petroci); Roland Ewubare, Chief Operating Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

Others are; Austin Avuru, SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company; Jeffrey Ewing, Chairman and Managing Director at Chevron Nigeria Limited; Ahmadu – Kida Musa, Deputy Managing Director, TOTAL Exploration and Production.”