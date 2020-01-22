Our progress will not be put on reverse in Edo, Shaibu insists

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has reassured the people of the state that despite gimmicks of detractors, the multi-sectoral progress and development witnessed across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state will not be put on reverse.

Shaibu, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, said the state government will continue to stand for the collective interest of Edo people, upholding their trust.

Describing the governor as a leader who has redefined governance in the state, Shaibu promised that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will not relent in building infrastructure and enacting policies that would facilitate the emergence of a productive and vibrant economy in the state.

The deputy governor while thanking Edo people for the confidence and encouragement shown to the Obaseki-led state government, urged them to join hands with the government in consolidating ongoing transformational achievements in the state.

Shaibu said, “This is the time for Edo people to choose if we want progress; our progress must not be put in reverse. Some persons want to stop Edo State from progressing but this is the time to defend Governor Obaseki and Edo people.

“We are for good governance. We have a governor that has redefined good governance and is doing all he promised the people during his campaign. We promised to take good governance to the next level and we are doing it.”

He continued, “Obaseki is positively transforming the state through his people-oriented policies that have birthed programmes like Edo State Basic Education Transformation (EdoBEST), Edo State Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), and the Edo Oil Palm programme in the agricultural sector.

“He has made giant strides, which now positions our state as an investment destination. The governor is doing well and needs our support physically and our prayers spiritually.