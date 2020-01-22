Lagos Honours Winners of Hadassah STEM Contest

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Lagos State Government has honored students of New Era Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Surulere, following their exploits at the just- concluded Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) competition.

The girls came first, second and third for their technology- driven innovations at the compensation organised by Hadassah, a capacity development programme.

The students, who underwent two- week technical training along with others, were trained in various technology courses such as robotics, web designing and coding, and they displayed exceptional qualities.

Their name and notable ingenuity include: Alimosojo Aliyah, health matters application; Okeke Jennifer, Automatic USB blender; and Alabi Maryam, generating electricity from waste.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo stated that the current administration is focused on infusing technology into the curriculum of schools across the state; this she said is part of the effort of government to boost creativity and innovation capacity of students, while simultaneously rehabilitating schools in the state.

“We are investing in technology equipment, which would enable teachers to pass across knowledge and information effectively to the students, such as computers and tablets.”

Adefisayo also pointed out that the state government with the support of other stakeholders, would put in place a proper platform in

order to follow up on the positive development of the girls who have done not just their school proud, but also the state, country and continent as a whole.

On her part, the Principal of the school, Iyabo Runsewe-Abiodun said: “Due to the grooming by our school teachers on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics they were able to adapt to the technical training at the Hadassah STEM

competition.

“We are doing everything within our power to ensure that this development continues as we are up scaling the abilities of our

teachers, as well as hiring new qualified teachers,” she explained.