Igbo Group Kicks against Plan to Truncate Zoning Arrangement in Anambra

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDP) has raised the alarm over moves by some politicians to truncate the arrangement for the roration of governorship position in Anambra State.

The Director General of the group, Dr. Godwin Udine, Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Law Mefor and Director Contact and Mobilisation, Austin Ifedinezi, while jointly addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja insisted that rotation as a democratic process would ensure political inclusivity.

The group said that while all the three senatorial zones had produced governors, what equity demands now is for the governor to move to Anambra South in 2021, in the spirit of rotation through which the past and current governors of the state had emerged.

It stated: “This argument against continued rotation of governor is warped and self serving. Those who propel it do not have the interest of Anambra State at heart. It is very crucial that Anambra should get its acts right and show example to the rest of the South East and country at large.”

The group stressed that leaving governorship election as an all-comers affair in Anambra State can only create wide latitude for confusion and conflict, as well as incur much cost that could have gone into development of the state.

It also called on Ndigbo not to allow rotation of governorship position to be sacrificed on the alter of selfishness and ego of some politicians who do not see governance as service but as business and aggrandizement.

The group emphasised that rotation has reduced rancour in gubernatorial contest and ensured even development in the three senatorial zones, given that each governor has ensured that his zone received its fair share in terms of development and representation in governance in the state.

The group added, “It is therefore quite disturbing that aspirants are sprouting in all the three senatorial zones in utter disregard of the rotation arrangement, which has subsisted and sustained the stage since the return to the current democratic dispensation.”