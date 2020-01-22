EFCC to Extradite High-profile Looters

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

No fewer than 18 high-profile looters in different parts of the world will be extradited soon, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has said.

He told reporters in Ilorin, yesterday that: “The request of President Muhammadu Buhari in London for the extradition of alleged looters is just the beginning of the fight against corruption in Nigeria. We are going to extradite more Nigerians to come and face trial in Nigeria.

“We will bring back all the looters who are hiding outside this country. The fight against corruption has just started I am telling you. It will be renewed this year. It is going to be vigorous.”

Magu described the insinuation that the EFCC was established in Kwara purposely to deal with a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as unfair.

“Kwara is one of the oldest states in the country. It deserves the headquarters of the EFCC. There was a time there were 12 states in Nigeria and Ilorin was a state capital of Kwara.

“You should be protesting why EFCC was not brought here earlier. Not because of an individual, far from that,” he added.

Speaking on his non-confirmation as the substantive EFCC chair, Magu said: “I feel great. I am not worried. It is Gods that appoints and does otherwise. If God says you are holding a position, whether you are confirmed or unconfirmed when it is your time to leave you will leave. I believe very much in that.”