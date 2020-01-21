Supreme Court Dismisses Jibrilla’s Appeal, Affirms Fintiri’s Election as Adamawa Governor

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal seeking the sack of Mr Ahmadu Fintiri as Governor of Adamawa State.

Immediate past governor of Adamawa state, and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship election, Senator Bindo Jibrilla, is challenging the emergence of Fintiri as winner of the poll.

Delivering judgement in the appeal, a seven member panel of Justices of the apex court, however held that the appeallants failed to prove the claim of over-voting on which their case was predicated on.

The apex court in the judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Dattijo accordingly dismissed the appeal and affirmed the concurrent judgments of the lower courts which held that Fintiri was duly elected as Governor of Adamawa State.

Details later…