Supreme Court Affirms Ortom’s Election as Benue Gov

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the election of Mr Samuel Ortom as duly elected Governor of Benue State.

The apex court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta dismissed the appeal filed by candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Emmanuel Jime, for lacking in merit.

In the short judgment the apex court held that there was no need to reverse the decision of the lower court and consequently affirmed the election of Ortom as duly elected governor of Benue State.

Details later…