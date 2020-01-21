Super Eagles’ Instagram Account Hacked

Super Eagles’ Instagram account was hacked Tuesday ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying draw ceremony which took place in Cairo, Egypt yesterday evening.

The breach came as a shock to the three-time African champions who have over 230,000 followers on the social media platform.

Tuesday’s hack saw all of the Super Eagles’ content deleted and replaced with pictures from an unknown stylist and influencer based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye admitted that the federation was aware of what happened but will do everything necessary to retrieve it from the impostor and restore the deleted content.