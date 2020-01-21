Ondo NUJ Petitions Chief Judge, CP over Harassment of Journalists

James Sowole in Akure

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ondo State Council yesterday petitioned the Chief judge of the state and the Commissioner of Police over alleged harassment and humiliation of some of its members at an Ondo State Magistrate Court in Akure during the trial of the founder of Sotitobire Prayer Chapel, Mr. Alfa Babatunde.

Babatunde was standing trial over the missing of one year old boy, Gold Kolawole, who went missing on November 10, 2019.

The union decried the action of the police prosecutor in the case, Goodluck Ulor, and the Chief Magistate, Charity Adeyanju, for walking out journalists, who had come to cover the court session.

The union bemoaned the unprofessional roles played by the prosecutor who even verbally attacked some of the journalists in the court premises.