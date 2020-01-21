Lassa Fever Kills 15 People in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

No fewer than 15 persons have been reportedly killed by the deadly Lassa Fever in Ondo State in the last one week, while about 28 others were said to be on danger lists among over 80 other reported cases.

A source at the Department of Virology, Federal Medical Centre in Owo said the disease had infected over 100 people who are receiving treatment in the hospital located at the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The source disclosed that most of the victims are from Oka Akoko in Akoko North-west Local Government Area of the state, some are from Owo, while others are from Ose Local Government Area.

He added that patients were being referred to FMC in Owo on daily basis, saying the dedicated ward for the Lassa Fever had filled up while some of the patients were being referred to the Virology Centre in Akure, the state capital.

He disclosed that a medical doctor at the FMC in Owo lost his wife to the disease at the weekend.

The increase in recorded cases of the disease in the state was blamed on lack of awareness and sensitisation on how to prevent the deadly disease.

When contacted, Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, said the issue was being addressed by relevant government agencies.

“I am currently at the governor’s office and we are having a meeting over Lassa fever outbreak. We are trying to address that now. We are working on the report available and we shall take the next line of action. That is why I am in the governor’s office.

“There will be an official statement after the meeting,” he said.