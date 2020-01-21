Borno Gov Visits Chad in Search of Peace

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday paid a visit to headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena.

This may not be unconnected to the recent pullout of Chadian troops from the ongoing war against Boko Haram and the subsequent rise of insurgency attacks in the Borno State.

A statement by the spokesman of Borno State Governor, Mallam Isa Gusau revealed that the governor who departed Maiduguri airport on Sunday afternoon arrived the Chadian capital ahead of his scheduled activities.

Commandeer of the MNJTF, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf received Governor Zulum at their operational headquarters. Also in the governor’s entourage are two members of Borno State House of Assembly, whose constituencies are located within the operational areas of MNJTF, the Secretary to the state government and two commissioners, among others.

The statement, said the governor and the forces’ commander held a closed-door meeting over the fight against Boko Haram in parts of Borno State.

Later at an open session, Yusuf said the entire Task Force was happy with the governor’s visit. He said this demonstrates his commitment to peace building in Nigeria and other affected countries.

“Since you were a cmmissioner responsible for reconstruction, there is no rural area in Borno State that you have not traversed. I was GOC then and I can testify that whether security was there or not, in most cases you risked your life to go everywhere. For some of us that know you, we are not at all surprised by the energy we see in you as you drive the peace process since you became governor. So, when we heard you will be visiting Chad and the Ambassador contacted us that you will be paying courtesy call on MNJTF we were very pleased.”

The governor thanked the forces for their sacrifices and patriotism. He assured them of his support at all times.

The leaders affirmed their resolve to remain resolute in finding peace against the wish of Boko Haram.

The governor was also at the headquarters of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, also in N’Djamena.

He was accompanied to the LCBC headquarters by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic Of Chad and officials from Borno government.

He was received by executive secretary of the commission, Amb. Mamman Nuhu and other officials from different countries.

The meeting with the LCBC focused on security around the shores of the Lake Chad, humanitarian needs and restoration of the means of livelihoods.

Issues of trans-border trade and direct road linkage between Nigeria and Chad were also discussed during the meeting.