Police Arrest Girl, Accomplice for Faking Own Kidnap

Chiemelie Ezeobi



The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Miss Ataghar Namdoo for faking her own kidnap in a bid to extort money from her employer.

The 26-year-old, who cooked up the plan with her boyfriend and another mutual friend, was arrested after operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Lagos State Police Command were directed to ensure her rescue.

According to the state Police Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, the suspect had connived with her boyfriend, one Emmanuel Idu, who is presently at large and another accomplice, Mr. David Okpe.

He said: “The suspect conspired with her boyfriend Emmanuel Idu and one Okpe David to produce a short video of herself blindfolded and driven to a bush in a truck.

“In the second video, the girl a mother of one, was seen in a bush at Sangotedo area of Ajah being threatened by a man wearing a mask and holding a Jack knife.

“Police later identified the masked man as Emmanuel Idu, who is the boyfriend of the girl. The abductors were demanding for N10million as ransom in the video.

“The two videos were sent to the employer of the lady with a threat to kill her and to also go after the family of the employer if the ransom is not paid.

“Frightened by the threat contained in the video and the follow-up calls, the said employer who is into fleet business, reported the case to the police.

“On the receipt of the case, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the anti- kidnapping unit to carry out an in-depth investigation into the case.

“Thus, the videos were thoroughly analysed alongside other vital leads. A well-coordinated operation was put in place, which led to the successful rescue of the self-arranged victim of the abduction and the arrest of one of the two suspects, Okpe David.

“The command has taken steps to verify the claim made by Okpe David that he is a military personnel. Police have equally launched a manhunt of the second male suspect, Emmanuel Idu, who is on the run.

“Okpe David confessed to have provided the truck used in driving the girl to the bush. The truck was actually driven by him. He also did the video recordings sent to the employer of the girl.

“The three suspects all came from Benue State and have known each other for so many years. Both the lady and the man arrested confessed to committing the crime and that there aim is to extort money from the girl’s employer, which they intend to share among themselves.

“It is worthy to note that, it is a criminal offence for anyone to fake his or her kidnapping. Under the Lagos State laws, the offender upon conviction, is liable to 14years imprisonment. The suspects will be charged to court.”