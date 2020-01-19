Kwara Sets up White Paper Committees on KWASU, Environment

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up White Paper Committees on the reports of the Visitation Panel to the Kwara State University (KWASU) and the Kwara State Social Assessment Vulnerability Indicator Committee (KW-SAVI).

While a former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali chaired the KWASU Visitation Panel, a former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Raliat Elelu-Habeeb headed the KW-SAVI.

The decision was revealed in a statement the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaiye issued yesterday.

The statement said the White Paper Committee on KWASU comprised former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Adedayo AbdulKareem (chairman); Director, Ministry of Tertiary Institution, Dr David Oguntunde (Secretary); Mr Titus Ashaolu (SAN) and a lecturer at the Abubakar Tafawa University, Mr. Jemilah Suleiman, (member).

It added that the governor appointed AbdulRaheem Ibrahim, a professor of Public Health and Environmental Sanitation, as chairman of KW-SAVI; Mr Kiyo Ibrahim, a director at the state ministry of Environment, as the Secretary; and Mrs Christiana Titi Amudipe, a primary Health Consultant and retired Health Practitioner, as a member.

Meanwhile, AbdulRazaq unveiled distribution of computers and other office tools to various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state to equip the civil service with modern tools and make the workers more efficient.

He said the administration purchased the computers (desktop and laptop), monitors, printers, UPS, and photocopiers following his discoveries that most of the offices either did not have them or the ones they had were not working.

At the unveiling, the governor said: “We are here to unveil these innovation tools to make work easier for you.”

Among equipment distributed include 100 HP branded desktop computers; 100 HP Monitors (18.5’); 100 HP printers; 100 UPS; 50 Sharp photocopiers (AR602); and 20 HP laptop computers.

He said: “Going through Ministries, I saw that these equipment were lacking. I saw archaic equipment in offices, mostly not working, with civil servants going to business centres to type and print letters and this will be a thing of the past.

“I am not saying that these equipment will solve all your problems today but just like a journey of a thousand miles, which starts with a step, I believe this is a first step and we will continue to build on this.”

He said the civil service is a good system with good people, which only requires adequate tools to deliver on its mandate, adding that: “I hope this will help you in your productivity.”

In her remarks, the State Head of Service, Mrs. Susan Oluwole commended the Governor for rewriting the story of the civil service, noting that the civil servants had been working without tools for long.

According to her, I don’t know for long we have been working without tools. If we get paid and there are no tools to work with, it makes no difference. So this is a new era and we are excited that we are now getting tools to work with.